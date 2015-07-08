Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-27-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MOSS, GERMAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/7/1972
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-27 05:24:00
Court Case 5902020217303
Charge Description HARASSING PHONE CALL
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name NELSON, LAMOTT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/25/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-27 12:30:00
Court Case 5902020218458
Charge Description EXTORTION
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name BROWN, MAIYA CHANTEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/30/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-27 07:45:00
Court Case 5902020217920
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BURRIS, JAYLEN ELIJAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/8/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-27 14:00:00
Court Case 5902020218370
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name GRIGLEY, ISSAYIAH CIJANA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/24/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-27 07:09:00
Court Case 5902017243988
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name COON, CHARLES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/27/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-27 16:20:00
Court Case 5902020218455
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount