Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-27-2020 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|MOSS, GERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/7/1972
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-27 05:24:00
|Court Case
|5902020217303
|Charge Description
|HARASSING PHONE CALL
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|NELSON, LAMOTT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/25/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-27 12:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020218458
|Charge Description
|EXTORTION
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|BROWN, MAIYA CHANTEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/30/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-27 07:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020217920
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BURRIS, JAYLEN ELIJAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/8/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-27 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020218370
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|GRIGLEY, ISSAYIAH CIJANA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/24/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-27 07:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017243988
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COON, CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/27/1981
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-27 16:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020218455
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount