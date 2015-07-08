Below are the Union County arrests for 05-27-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Society VICTIM of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner
Arrest Date 05-27-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (C), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 07:00, 5/27/2020 and 07:50, 5/27/2020. Reported: 09:57, 5/27/2020.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter
Arrest Date 05-27-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (C), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 08:00, 3/10/2020 and 14:06, 5/27/2020. Reported: 14:06, 5/27/2020.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, R

Name Scuro, Nicholas Joseph
Arrest Date 05/27/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Scuro, Nicholas Joseph (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1099 S Potter Rd, Lancaster, SC, on 5/27/2020 00:23.
Arresting Officer Helms, R W

Name Ruffian, Paul Anthony
Arrest Date 05/27/2020
Court Case 202003349
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Assault And Battery (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Ruffian, Paul Anthony (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Assault And Battery (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2020 03:03.
Arresting Officer Brummer, N

Name Allen, Roderick Dominic
Arrest Date 05/27/2020
Court Case
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply, F (F),
Description Allen, Roderick Dominic (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply, F (F), at 3344 Presson Road, Monroe, on 5/27/2020 04:27.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Warr, Victoria E
Arrest Date 05/27/2020
Court Case 202003818
Charge Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
Description Warr, Victoria E (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 5930 S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, SC, on 5/27/2020 12:35.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A