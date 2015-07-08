Below are the Union County arrests for 05-27-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner
|Arrest Date
|05-27-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (C), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 07:00, 5/27/2020 and 07:50, 5/27/2020. Reported: 09:57, 5/27/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter
|Arrest Date
|05-27-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (C), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 08:00, 3/10/2020 and 14:06, 5/27/2020. Reported: 14:06, 5/27/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, R
|Name
|Scuro, Nicholas Joseph
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Scuro, Nicholas Joseph (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1099 S Potter Rd, Lancaster, SC, on 5/27/2020 00:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, R W
|Name
|Ruffian, Paul Anthony
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2020
|Court Case
|202003349
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Assault And Battery (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Ruffian, Paul Anthony (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Assault And Battery (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2020 03:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Brummer, N
|Name
|Allen, Roderick Dominic
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply, F (F),
|Description
|Allen, Roderick Dominic (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply, F (F), at 3344 Presson Road, Monroe, on 5/27/2020 04:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Warr, Victoria E
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2020
|Court Case
|202003818
|Charge
|Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
|Description
|Warr, Victoria E (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 5930 S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, SC, on 5/27/2020 12:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A