Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-28-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name ROBERTS, DAVID LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/20/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-28 09:29:00
Court Case 5902020217648
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DUPRE, JOHN TODD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/27/1967
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-28 14:30:00
Court Case 5902020218578
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name HUNT, JAMES DAVID
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/14/1971
Height 6.1
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-28 11:11:00
Court Case 5902020217412
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MATTHEWS, ANGELIC DANIELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/1996
Height 5.2
Weight 118
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-28 14:45:00
Court Case 5902020218205
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WERNDL, SERGIO DEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/5/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-28 11:28:00
Court Case 5902020215299
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCGILL, THADDEUS CLAVE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/4/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-28 15:18:00
Court Case 5902020218579
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00