Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROBERTS, DAVID LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/20/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-28 09:29:00
|Court Case
|5902020217648
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DUPRE, JOHN TODD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/27/1967
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-28 14:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020218578
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|HUNT, JAMES DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/14/1971
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-28 11:11:00
|Court Case
|5902020217412
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MATTHEWS, ANGELIC DANIELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/26/1996
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|118
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-28 14:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020218205
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WERNDL, SERGIO DEVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/5/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-28 11:28:00
|Court Case
|5902020215299
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCGILL, THADDEUS CLAVE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/4/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-28 15:18:00
|Court Case
|5902020218579
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00