Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|COURTWRIGHT, KARL STANLEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/5/1964
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-29 07:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020218576
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HIGGS, DEREMEUS KESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/2/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-29 12:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020218797
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|EVANS, DENISE LAYSHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/13/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|113
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-29 07:58:00
|Court Case
|5902020218736
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LYNCH, JAWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/4/1986
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-29 16:11:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BEAN, JULIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/16/1980
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-29 09:48:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OVERTON, JAVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/31/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|182
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-29 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020218664
|Charge Description
|CONSP SELL/DELIVER SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00