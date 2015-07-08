Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COURTWRIGHT, KARL STANLEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/5/1964
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-29 07:45:00
Court Case 5902020218576
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HIGGS, DEREMEUS KESHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/2/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-29 12:10:00
Court Case 5902020218797
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name EVANS, DENISE LAYSHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/13/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 113
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-29 07:58:00
Court Case 5902020218736
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name LYNCH, JAWAYNE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/4/1986
Height 5.5
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-29 16:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BEAN, JULIE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/16/1980
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-29 09:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name OVERTON, JAVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/31/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-29 13:00:00
Court Case 5902020218664
Charge Description CONSP SELL/DELIVER SCH II CS
Bond Amount 1500.00