Below are the Union County arrests for 05-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Noel, Bernard Samuel
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2020
|Court Case
|202003427
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Noel, Bernard Samuel (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 160 Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2020 15:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Hood, Dimitri Clinton Raphael
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2020
|Court Case
|202003431
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Hood, Dimitri Clinton Raphael (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 507 Brown St, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2020 18:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|Mcwhorter, William Roger
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|False Imprisonment, F (F),
|Description
|Mcwhorter, William Roger (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of False Imprisonment, F (F), at 1513 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2020 20:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Torain, Monica Lynnett
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2020
|Court Case
|202003433
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Torain, Monica Lynnett (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 1101 W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2020 20:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Cureton, A
|Name
|Soule, Danielle Gabrielle
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2020
|Court Case
|202003903
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Soule, Danielle Gabrielle (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 5701 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/29/2020 21:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W