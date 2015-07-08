Below are the Union County arrests for 05-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Noel, Bernard Samuel
Arrest Date 05/29/2020
Court Case 202003427
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Noel, Bernard Samuel (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 160 Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2020 15:53.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Hood, Dimitri Clinton Raphael
Arrest Date 05/29/2020
Court Case 202003431
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Hood, Dimitri Clinton Raphael (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 507 Brown St, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2020 18:59.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L

Name Mcwhorter, William Roger
Arrest Date 05/29/2020
Court Case
Charge False Imprisonment, F (F),
Description Mcwhorter, William Roger (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of False Imprisonment, F (F), at 1513 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2020 20:19.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Mcwhorter, William Roger
Arrest Date 05/29/2020
Court Case 202003902
Charge False Imprisonment, F (F),
Description Mcwhorter, William Roger (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of False Imprisonment, F (F), at 1513 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2020 20:19.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Torain, Monica Lynnett
Arrest Date 05/29/2020
Court Case 202003433
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Torain, Monica Lynnett (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 1101 W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2020 20:44.
Arresting Officer Cureton, A

Name Soule, Danielle Gabrielle
Arrest Date 05/29/2020
Court Case 202003903
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Soule, Danielle Gabrielle (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 5701 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/29/2020 21:22.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W