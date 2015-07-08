Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-30-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ANDREWS, TREVOR JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/14/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-30 00:46:00
|Court Case
|5902020218869
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ERVIN, MARSHALL KEENAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/30/1988
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-30 12:04:00
|Court Case
|8302019705257
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILSON, RONTRAVIS MENDELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/17/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-30 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020218871
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO DISPERSE ON COMMAND
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MOORE, XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/27/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-30 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020217825
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|DIAGO, LANDON LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/25/1972
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-30 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020218875
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|LIPSCOMB, SHONTRELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/10/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-30 15:24:00
|Court Case
|5902020218636
|Charge Description
|PWISD COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00