Below are the Union County arrests for 05-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gonzalez, Julio
Arrest Date 05/30/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi) (M),
Description Gonzalez, Julio (O /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2020 11:15.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Bump, David Vincent
Arrest Date 05/30/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 4) Financial Card Theft (F),
Description Bump, David Vincent (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 4) Financial Card Theft (F), at 4625 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/30/2020 14:04.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R

Name Carelock, Quantae Lamar
Arrest Date 05/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Comply, M (M),
Description Carelock, Quantae Lamar (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Comply, M (M), at 753 Flake St, Marshville, NC, on 5/30/2020 17:27.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Ballard, Jabar Armien
Arrest Date 05/30/2020
Court Case 202003922
Charge 1) Speeding (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Ballard, Jabar Armien (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2699 W Monroe Exwy, Wingate, NC, on 5/30/2020 17:41.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Lindsey, Triston
Arrest Date 05/30/2020
Court Case 202003450
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) And 2) Ccw (M),
Description Lindsey, Triston (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) and 2) Ccw (M), at 1400 Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2020 18:47.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Miller, Derek Jvon
Arrest Date 05/30/2020
Court Case 202003450
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Miller, Derek Jvon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1400 Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2020 18:53.
Arresting Officer Bower, L