Below are the Union County arrests for 05-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gonzalez, Julio
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi) (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Julio (O /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2020 11:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Bump, David Vincent
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 4) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Bump, David Vincent (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 4) Financial Card Theft (F), at 4625 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/30/2020 14:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|Carelock, Quantae Lamar
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Comply, M (M),
|Description
|Carelock, Quantae Lamar (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Comply, M (M), at 753 Flake St, Marshville, NC, on 5/30/2020 17:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Ballard, Jabar Armien
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2020
|Court Case
|202003922
|Charge
|1) Speeding (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Ballard, Jabar Armien (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2699 W Monroe Exwy, Wingate, NC, on 5/30/2020 17:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Lindsey, Triston
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2020
|Court Case
|202003450
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) And 2) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Lindsey, Triston (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F) and 2) Ccw (M), at 1400 Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2020 18:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Miller, Derek Jvon
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2020
|Court Case
|202003450
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Miller, Derek Jvon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1400 Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2020 18:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L