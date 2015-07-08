Description

Bump, David Vincent (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 4) Financial Card Theft (F), at 4625 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/30/2020 14:04.