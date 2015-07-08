Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-31-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PAIGE, CRAVON JAROD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/17/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-31 00:44:00
|Court Case
|5902020218930
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARTIN, DEANGELO JAQUEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/14/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-31 02:53:00
|Court Case
|5902020218964
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|KIRKLAND, JESSICA RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/10/1981
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|138
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-31 06:41:00
|Court Case
|5902020218985
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|STEVENSON, ARTHUR JAMES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/11/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-31 00:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MILLER, JAYLEN CHANLLOR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/29/2001
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-31 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019239740
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|LAWRENCE, SHANNON DEMOND
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/31/1978
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-05-31 06:41:00
|Court Case
|5902020218991
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00