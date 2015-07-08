Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-31-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PAIGE, CRAVON JAROD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/17/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-31 00:44:00
Court Case 5902020218930
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount

Name MARTIN, DEANGELO JAQUEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/14/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-31 02:53:00
Court Case 5902020218964
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name KIRKLAND, JESSICA RENEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/10/1981
Height 5.2
Weight 138
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-31 06:41:00
Court Case 5902020218985
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name STEVENSON, ARTHUR JAMES
Arrest Type
DOB 4/11/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-31 00:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MILLER, JAYLEN CHANLLOR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/29/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-31 07:30:00
Court Case 5902019239740
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name LAWRENCE, SHANNON DEMOND
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/31/1978
Height 5.5
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-05-31 06:41:00
Court Case 5902020218991
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00