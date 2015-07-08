Description

Smith, Christopher Adam (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Break Coin/currency Mach (M), 3) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Injury To Real Property (M), 6) Driving While Impaired (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 8) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2020 15:21.