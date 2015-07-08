Below are the Union County arrests for 05-31-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Shaw, Justin Allen
Arrest Date 05/31/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Shaw, Justin Allen (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2812 Windswept Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/31/2020 00:03.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Huntley, Christopher
Arrest Date 05/31/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Huntley, Christopher (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 606 Burns St, Wadesboro, NC, on 5/31/2020 13:30.
Arresting Officer Helms, K M

Name Moore, Nelson Maurice
Arrest Date 05/31/2020
Court Case
Charge Awdw Other Weapon, M (M),
Description Moore, Nelson Maurice (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon, M (M), at 1226 Mcateer Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2020 00:23.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Blakeney, Jonathan Brandon
Arrest Date 05/31/2020
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Blakeney, Jonathan Brandon (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3921 Blakeney Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2020 14:37.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Creed, Alysia Brooke
Arrest Date 05/31/2020
Court Case 202003928
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Creed, Alysia Brooke (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 499 S Rocky River Rd/deer Track Ln, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2020 00:33.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T

Name Smith, Christopher Adam
Arrest Date 05/31/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Break Coin/Currency Mach (M), 3) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Injury To Real Property (M), 6) Driving While Impaired (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 8) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Smith, Christopher Adam (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Break Coin/currency Mach (M), 3) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Injury To Real Property (M), 6) Driving While Impaired (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 8) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2020 15:21.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R