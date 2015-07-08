Below are the Union County arrests for 05-31-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Shaw, Justin Allen
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Shaw, Justin Allen (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2812 Windswept Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/31/2020 00:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Huntley, Christopher
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Christopher (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 606 Burns St, Wadesboro, NC, on 5/31/2020 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, K M
|Name
|Moore, Nelson Maurice
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw Other Weapon, M (M),
|Description
|Moore, Nelson Maurice (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon, M (M), at 1226 Mcateer Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2020 00:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Blakeney, Jonathan Brandon
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Blakeney, Jonathan Brandon (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3921 Blakeney Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2020 14:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Creed, Alysia Brooke
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2020
|Court Case
|202003928
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Creed, Alysia Brooke (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 499 S Rocky River Rd/deer Track Ln, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2020 00:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Smith, Christopher Adam
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Break Coin/Currency Mach (M), 3) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Injury To Real Property (M), 6) Driving While Impaired (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 8) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Smith, Christopher Adam (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Break Coin/currency Mach (M), 3) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Injury To Real Property (M), 6) Driving While Impaired (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 8) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2020 15:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R