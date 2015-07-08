Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-01-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROBERSON, CLOTISHA NICOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/1/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-01 01:47:00
Court Case 5902020219071
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name KEY, HOWARD DARNELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/9/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-01 14:22:00
Court Case 5902020219102
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCCREE, HAYWOOD MICHALE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/16/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-01 00:15:00
Court Case 5902020219026
Charge Description FAIL TO DISPERSE ON COMMAND
Bond Amount

Name MEYERS, MARCUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/22/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 340
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-01 04:22:00
Court Case 5902020219073
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WATKINS, PARRIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/12/1988
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-01 14:30:00
Court Case 5902020218513
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SPRINGS, BRANDON DELAIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/20/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-01 00:38:00
Court Case 5902020217134
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00