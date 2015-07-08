Below are the Union County arrests for 06-01-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bond, Michael Ryan
|Arrest Date
|06/01/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Bond, Michael Ryan (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 5724 Eubanks St, Mineral Springs, NC, on 6/1/2020 16:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|06-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 01:02, 6/1/2020 and 01:03, 6/1/2020. Reported: 01:03, 6/1/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Gurganus, Brandon Paul
|Arrest Date
|06/01/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Gurganus, Brandon Paul (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 2920 Dairy Farm Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/1/2020 16:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Williams, Tony Lee
|Arrest Date
|06-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Williams, Tony Lee (W /M/60) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1821 Haigler Baucom Rd, Monroe, NC, between 04:28, 6/1/2020 and 04:29, 6/1/2020. Reported: 04:29, 6/1/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Name
|Iron Horse Motorcycles VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|06-01-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Iron Horse Motorcycles VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 04:34, 6/1/2020. Reported: 04:34, 6/1/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L