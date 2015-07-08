Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-02-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ASEFA, HABENYAM FANOS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/22/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-02 00:59:00
Court Case 5902020219149
Charge Description FAIL TO DISPERSE ON COMMAND
Bond Amount

Name VILLAHERRERA, JEFFREY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-02 01:30:00
Court Case 5902020219169
Charge Description POSSESSION OF PYROTECHNICS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JOE, CHRISTOPHER DESHAWN
Arrest Type
DOB 6/10/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-02 15:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BAUCOM, JADA ROSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-02 02:00:00
Court Case 5902020219146
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount

Name BOSWELL, BRANDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/12/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-02 01:00:00
Court Case 5902020219175
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CANECLIDE, JOSHUA ZACHARY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/7/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-02 14:07:00
Court Case 5902020219200
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00