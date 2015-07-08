Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-02-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ASEFA, HABENYAM FANOS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/22/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-02 00:59:00
|Court Case
|5902020219149
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO DISPERSE ON COMMAND
|Bond Amount
|Name
|VILLAHERRERA, JEFFREY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-02 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020219169
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF PYROTECHNICS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JOE, CHRISTOPHER DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/10/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-02 15:29:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BAUCOM, JADA ROSE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/20/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-02 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020219146
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BOSWELL, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/12/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-02 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020219175
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CANECLIDE, JOSHUA ZACHARY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/7/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-02 14:07:00
|Court Case
|5902020219200
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00