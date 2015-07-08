Below are the Union County arrests for 06-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hinson, Michael Joshua
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Hinson, Michael Joshua (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2842 Bobwhite Cir, Wingate, NC, on 6/2/2020 18:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S A
|Name
|Smith, Phillip Scott
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2020
|Court Case
|202003512
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F),
|Description
|Smith, Phillip Scott (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2020 19:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Jones, Paul Jr.
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2020
|Court Case
|202003991
|Charge
|1) Awdw (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Jones, Paul Jr. (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2617 Small Woods Dr, Wingate, NC, on 6/2/2020 20:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Keziah, Bobby David
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2020
|Court Case
|202003516
|Charge
|1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Keziah, Bobby David (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 1805 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2020 21:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Mcdaniel, Joshua Isiah
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – Dwlr Not Impaired, M (M),
|Description
|Mcdaniel, Joshua Isiah (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – Dwlr Not Impaired, M (M), at 999 Stallings Rd/commercial Dr, Stallings, NC, on 6/2/2020 21:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L
|Name
|Osmolski, Joseph David
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2020
|Court Case
|202003994
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Osmolski, Joseph David (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 13801 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/2/2020 21:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W