Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-03-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name MINOR, JAVARSHA ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/24/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-03 09:30:00
Court Case 2402020051543
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 300000.00

Name FLETCHER, LAQUISHA TERRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/28/1990
Height 5.2
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-03 11:00:00
Court Case 5902020219331
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name ORLANDO, KAILYN ROSE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/20/2001
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-03 00:15:00
Court Case 5902020219264
Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name COLLINS, RICHARD JOSHUA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/14/1997
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-03 12:20:00
Court Case 8302020051199
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name RUSS, JOSHUA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/19/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-03 00:05:00
Court Case 5902020219267
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DUNLAP, ROBERT ERVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/12/1966
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-03 10:12:00
Court Case 5902020219333
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00