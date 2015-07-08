Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-03-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MINOR, JAVARSHA ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/24/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-03 09:30:00
|Court Case
|2402020051543
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|300000.00
|Name
|FLETCHER, LAQUISHA TERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/28/1990
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-03 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020219331
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ORLANDO, KAILYN ROSE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/20/2001
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-03 00:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020219264
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|COLLINS, RICHARD JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/14/1997
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-03 12:20:00
|Court Case
|8302020051199
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|RUSS, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/19/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-03 00:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020219267
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DUNLAP, ROBERT ERVIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/12/1966
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-03 10:12:00
|Court Case
|5902020219333
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00