Below are the Union County arrests for 06-03-2020.
|Name
|Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|06-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 2313 Fruitful Vine Ln, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:00, 6/2/2020 and 12:58, 6/3/2020. Reported: 12:58, 6/3/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Mull, Sandra Helms
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2020
|Court Case
|202003334
|Charge
|1) Disseminating Obscene Material To Minor Under 16 (F) And 2) Disseminating Obscene Material To Minor Under 13 (F),
|Description
|Mull, Sandra Helms (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disseminating Obscene Material To Minor Under 16 (F) and 2) Disseminating Obscene Material To Minor Under 13 (F), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2020 12:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Morton, S
|Name
|Wasylak, Kyle Alexander
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2020
|Court Case
|202003525
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Wasylak, Kyle Alexander (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2121 Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2020 13:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Pratt, Christina Marie
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Pratt, Christina Marie (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 4218 High Shoals Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2020 17:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Clark, Bryant Grayson
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2020
|Court Case
|202004016
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Clark, Bryant Grayson (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1000 Technology Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/3/2020 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Cuthbertson, Patricia Ann
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2020
|Court Case
|202002732
|Charge
|Embez – Funds By Public Officers And Trustees (F),
|Description
|Cuthbertson, Patricia Ann (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Embez – Funds By Public Officers And Trustees (F), at 1106 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2020 18:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T