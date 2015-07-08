Below are the Union County arrests for 06-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 06-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 2313 Fruitful Vine Ln, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:00, 6/2/2020 and 12:58, 6/3/2020. Reported: 12:58, 6/3/2020.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Mull, Sandra Helms
Arrest Date 06/03/2020
Court Case 202003334
Charge 1) Disseminating Obscene Material To Minor Under 16 (F) And 2) Disseminating Obscene Material To Minor Under 13 (F),
Description Mull, Sandra Helms (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disseminating Obscene Material To Minor Under 16 (F) and 2) Disseminating Obscene Material To Minor Under 13 (F), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2020 12:35.
Arresting Officer Morton, S

Name Wasylak, Kyle Alexander
Arrest Date 06/03/2020
Court Case 202003525
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Wasylak, Kyle Alexander (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2121 Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2020 13:38.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Pratt, Christina Marie
Arrest Date 06/03/2020
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Pratt, Christina Marie (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 4218 High Shoals Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2020 17:59.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Clark, Bryant Grayson
Arrest Date 06/03/2020
Court Case 202004016
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Clark, Bryant Grayson (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1000 Technology Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/3/2020 18:00.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Cuthbertson, Patricia Ann
Arrest Date 06/03/2020
Court Case 202002732
Charge Embez – Funds By Public Officers And Trustees (F),
Description Cuthbertson, Patricia Ann (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Embez – Funds By Public Officers And Trustees (F), at 1106 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2020 18:14.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T