Below are the Union County arrests for 06-04-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Blansett, Michael Shane
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2020
|Court Case
|202004040
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Blansett, Michael Shane (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2020 19:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Frederick, Elijah Chance
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2020
|Court Case
|202000894
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Frederick, Elijah Chance (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2020 20:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Mathis, Tyler Tylor
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2020
|Court Case
|202004045
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (F),
|Description
|Mathis, Tyler Tylor (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2020 22:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Knamm, Edward J
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2020
|Court Case
|202003541
|Charge
|Intoxicated And Disruptive, M (M),
|Description
|Knamm, Edward J (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Intoxicated And Disruptive, M (M), at 203 Raymond St, Monroe, NY, on 6/4/2020 01:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|Brooks, Toney Barron
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Brooks, Toney Barron (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M), at 1519 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2020 10:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Hagin, Matthew Dylan
|Arrest Date
|06-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hagin, Matthew Dylan (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of Improper Backing, at 2299 Morgan Mill Rd/stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2020 7:11:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F