Below are the Union County arrests for 06-04-2020.

Name Blansett, Michael Shane
Arrest Date 06/04/2020
Court Case 202004040
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Blansett, Michael Shane (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2020 19:32.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Frederick, Elijah Chance
Arrest Date 06/04/2020
Court Case 202000894
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Frederick, Elijah Chance (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2020 20:09.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Mathis, Tyler Tylor
Arrest Date 06/04/2020
Court Case 202004045
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (F),
Description Mathis, Tyler Tylor (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2020 22:32.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Knamm, Edward J
Arrest Date 06/04/2020
Court Case 202003541
Charge Intoxicated And Disruptive, M (M),
Description Knamm, Edward J (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Intoxicated And Disruptive, M (M), at 203 Raymond St, Monroe, NY, on 6/4/2020 01:51.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L

Name Brooks, Toney Barron
Arrest Date 06/04/2020
Court Case
Charge Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M),
Description Brooks, Toney Barron (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M), at 1519 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2020 10:54.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Hagin, Matthew Dylan
Arrest Date 06-04-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Hagin, Matthew Dylan (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of Improper Backing, at 2299 Morgan Mill Rd/stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2020 7:11:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F