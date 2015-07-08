Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-05-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MOSES, IYANNAH IMANI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/26/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-05 00:43:00
Court Case 5902020218677
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name DOLACK, CHRISTOPHER MARK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/14/1966
Height 6.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-05 10:47:00
Court Case 5902020218899
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name BOOKER, MARISSA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/17/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-05 13:30:00
Court Case 5902020219604
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name THOMAS, SANTARIO LEWAIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/19/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-05 01:05:00
Court Case 5902020218670
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name FIELDS, KEVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/9/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-05 06:30:00
Court Case 5902020219318
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name FIELDS, KEVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/9/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-05 13:43:00
Court Case 5902020219550
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount