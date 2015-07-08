Below are the Union County arrests for 06-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jury, Jesse Thomas
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2020
|Court Case
|202003574
|Charge
|Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
|Description
|Jury, Jesse Thomas (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2020 16:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Covington, Alexis My`keia
|Arrest Date
|06-05-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Covington, Alexis My`keia (B /F/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1098 W Roosevelt Blvd/boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2020 2:13:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Clark, Bryant Grayson
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Clark, Bryant Grayson (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2020 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Bennett, Masson Keith
|Arrest Date
|06-05-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bennett, Masson Keith (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (202003580), at 1999 Secrest Short Cut Rd/euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2020 2:56:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Watkins, Cotty Truesdale
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (F),
|Description
|Watkins, Cotty Truesdale (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 1892 Mcbee Hwy, Jefferson, SC, on 6/5/2020 18:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Bennett, Masson Keith
|Arrest Date
|06-05-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bennett, Masson Keith (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Fail To Yield To Left Turn (202003580), at 1999 Secrest Short Cut Rd/euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2020 2:56:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E