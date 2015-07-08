Below are the Union County arrests for 06-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jury, Jesse Thomas
Arrest Date 06/05/2020
Court Case 202003574
Charge Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
Description Jury, Jesse Thomas (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2020 16:36.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Covington, Alexis My`keia
Arrest Date 06-05-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Covington, Alexis My`keia (B /F/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1098 W Roosevelt Blvd/boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2020 2:13:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Clark, Bryant Grayson
Arrest Date 06/05/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Clark, Bryant Grayson (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2020 16:45.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Bennett, Masson Keith
Arrest Date 06-05-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Bennett, Masson Keith (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (202003580), at 1999 Secrest Short Cut Rd/euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2020 2:56:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Watkins, Cotty Truesdale
Arrest Date 06/05/2020
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (F),
Description Watkins, Cotty Truesdale (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 1892 Mcbee Hwy, Jefferson, SC, on 6/5/2020 18:13.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Bennett, Masson Keith
Arrest Date 06-05-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Bennett, Masson Keith (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Fail To Yield To Left Turn (202003580), at 1999 Secrest Short Cut Rd/euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2020 2:56:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E