Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|UNDERWOOD, MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/1/1992
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-06 00:03:00
|Court Case
|5902020219624
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, ANZIO LARON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/11/1971
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-06 12:42:00
|Court Case
|1002018081225
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE TRAFFIC OPIUM/HEROIN
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JACKSON, LESLIE DIONJA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/11/1975
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-06 01:06:00
|Court Case
|5902020219634
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GREEN, TYQUAN RODRIGUEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/7/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|158
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-06 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020219698
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|RAWLS, TREMAINE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/17/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-06 00:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020219639
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CRENAN, MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/10/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-06 17:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020219697
|Charge Description
|HARASSING PHONE CALL
|Bond Amount
|500.00