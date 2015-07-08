Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name UNDERWOOD, MATTHEW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/1/1992
Height 6.3
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-06 00:03:00
Court Case 5902020219624
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, ANZIO LARON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/1971
Height 5.11
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-06 12:42:00
Court Case 1002018081225
Charge Description CONSPIRE TRAFFIC OPIUM/HEROIN
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JACKSON, LESLIE DIONJA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/11/1975
Height 5.3
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-06 01:06:00
Court Case 5902020219634
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name GREEN, TYQUAN RODRIGUEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/7/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 158
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-06 10:15:00
Court Case 5902020219698
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name RAWLS, TREMAINE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/17/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-06 00:26:00
Court Case 5902020219639
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CRENAN, MATTHEW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/10/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-06 17:00:00
Court Case 5902020219697
Charge Description HARASSING PHONE CALL
Bond Amount 500.00