Below are the Union County arrests for 06-06-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Blake Lee
Arrest Date 06/06/2020
Court Case 202004084
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Smith, Blake Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 900 Radio Dr/old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/6/2020 01:51.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
Arrest Date 06/06/2020
Court Case 202003602
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1610 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2020 02:59.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Clayton, Nebrastin Antonio
Arrest Date 06/06/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Clayton, Nebrastin Antonio (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2020 03:40.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Nguyen, Hung Thanh
Arrest Date 06/06/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Nguyen, Hung Thanh (A /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 6699 Stevens Mill Rd/hyde Park Dr, Stallings, NC, on 6/6/2020 03:57.
Arresting Officer Hood, L

Name Allen, Jeremy Scott
Arrest Date 06/06/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Allen, Jeremy Scott (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5404 Tucker Phillips Dr, Wingate, NC, on 6/6/2020 08:03.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Butler, Deborah Moore
Arrest Date 06/06/2020
Court Case 202003613
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Butler, Deborah Moore (W /F/66) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2020 13:01.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C