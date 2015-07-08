Description

Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1610 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2020 02:59.