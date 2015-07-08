Below are the Union County arrests for 06-06-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Blake Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2020
|Court Case
|202004084
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Smith, Blake Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 900 Radio Dr/old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/6/2020 01:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2020
|Court Case
|202003602
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1610 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2020 02:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Clayton, Nebrastin Antonio
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Clayton, Nebrastin Antonio (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2020 03:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Nguyen, Hung Thanh
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Nguyen, Hung Thanh (A /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 6699 Stevens Mill Rd/hyde Park Dr, Stallings, NC, on 6/6/2020 03:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L
|Name
|Allen, Jeremy Scott
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Allen, Jeremy Scott (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5404 Tucker Phillips Dr, Wingate, NC, on 6/6/2020 08:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Butler, Deborah Moore
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2020
|Court Case
|202003613
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Butler, Deborah Moore (W /F/66) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2020 13:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C