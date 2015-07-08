Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-07-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, DAMIAN ALANTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/13/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-07 05:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020219782
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MYERS, LATONYA ARKEAST
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-07 07:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020219779
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCGINTY, COLIN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/4/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-07 00:44:00
|Court Case
|5902020219754
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|LUMPKIN, DAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/24/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-07 05:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020219791
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PHIFER, TOBY SHAWNELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/27/1974
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-07 00:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020219735
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BOST, TRAVIS CURTIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/30/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-07 09:46:00
|Court Case
|5902019219020
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount