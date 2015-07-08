Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-07-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILLIAMS, DAMIAN ALANTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/13/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-07 05:10:00
Court Case 5902020219782
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name MYERS, LATONYA ARKEAST
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-07 07:05:00
Court Case 5902020219779
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name MCGINTY, COLIN MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/4/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-07 00:44:00
Court Case 5902020219754
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name LUMPKIN, DAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/24/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-07 05:20:00
Court Case 5902020219791
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name PHIFER, TOBY SHAWNELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/27/1974
Height 6.4
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-07 00:45:00
Court Case 5902020219735
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BOST, TRAVIS CURTIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/30/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-07 09:46:00
Court Case 5902019219020
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount