Below are the Union County arrests for 06-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Parker, Linda Kaufman
|Arrest Date
|06/07/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Parker, Linda Kaufman (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Wesley Chapel Rd, NC, on 6/7/2020 04:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Cuellar, Alberto Aleman
|Arrest Date
|06-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cuellar, Alberto Aleman (W /M/46) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 2401 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2020 1:18:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D
|Name
|Moree, Matthew Joseph
|Arrest Date
|06/07/2020
|Court Case
|202003633
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Moree, Matthew Joseph (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2020 08:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Walker, Mark Allen
|Arrest Date
|06-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walker, Mark Allen (B /M/60) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2401 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2020 1:33:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D
|Name
|Craig, Matthew David
|Arrest Date
|06/07/2020
|Court Case
|201906326
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi Level 5) (M),
|Description
|Craig, Matthew David (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi Level 5) (M), at 2508 Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/7/2020 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Liles, A
|Name
|Hernandez-perez, Alejandro
|Arrest Date
|06-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hernandez-perez, Alejandro (W /M/50) Cited on Charge of Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic, at 2401 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2020 1:45:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D