Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-08-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name VERNON, JASON LAMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 1/15/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 169
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-08 09:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GRAY, CLIFTON TAYLOR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1970
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-08 16:10:00
Court Case 5902020219902
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BEAN, JOSHUA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/2/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-08 10:21:00
Court Case 3502020001496
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SLOAN, ADRIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/18/1977
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-08 14:56:00
Court Case 5902020219899
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 8000.00

Name JOHNSON, LEWIS J
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/10/1974
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-08 10:25:00
Court Case 5902020219637
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JOSEPH, DEION PAUL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/17/1995
Height 6.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-08 10:05:00
Court Case 5902020219835
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00