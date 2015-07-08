Below are the Union County arrests for 06-08-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Elliott, Jerry Louis
|Arrest Date
|06/08/2020
|Court Case
|202003655
|Charge
|1) Larceny By Anti-Inventory Device (F) And 2) Larceny By Anti-Inventory Device (F),
|Description
|Elliott, Jerry Louis (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Anti-inventory Device (F) and 2) Larceny By Anti-inventory Device (F), at 1230 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2020 10:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Vinson, Tonya Evette
|Arrest Date
|06-08-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Vinson, Tonya Evette (B /F/48) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 315 Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 09:52, 6/8/2020. Reported: 09:52, 6/8/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Mathis, Joseph Tylor
|Arrest Date
|06/08/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After B/E (F), And 3) Larceny After B/E (F),
|Description
|Mathis, Joseph Tylor (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After B/e (F), and 3) Larceny After B/e (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2020 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
|Arrest Date
|06-08-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 10:52, 6/8/2020 and 10:53, 6/8/2020. Reported: 10:53, 6/8/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Askew, Donnie Ray
|Arrest Date
|06/08/2020
|Court Case
|202004144
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F),
|Description
|Askew, Donnie Ray (W /M/80) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), at 5806 Sikes Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/8/2020 13:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter
|Arrest Date
|06-08-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (C), at 5806 Sikes Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12:00, 3/13/2020. Reported: 11:14, 6/8/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Maye, J M