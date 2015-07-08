Below are the Union County arrests for 06-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lakin, Kiana Shalinae
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Lakin, Kiana Shalinae (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1225 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2020 12:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, J J
|Name
|Sysamouth, Chuckie Lucry
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2020
|Court Case
|202003677
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Sysamouth, Chuckie Lucry (A /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1010 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2020 12:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Hesse, Veronica
|Arrest Date
|06-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hesse, Veronica (W /F/43) Cited on Charge of Child Abuse – Misd (202004174), at Faith Church Rd/dollar Tree, Indian Trail, on 6/9/2020 10:36:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|06-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:26, 6/9/2020 and 00:27, 6/9/2020. Reported: 00:27, 6/9/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Fisher, S M
|Name
|Butler, Ryan Tevarus
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2020
|Court Case
|202003682
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Butler, Ryan Tevarus (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 505 Everette St, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2020 14:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Barrett, Corey Scott
|Arrest Date
|06-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barrett, Corey Scott (B /M/50) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 5222 Lee Massey Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, between 01:30, 6/9/2020 and 01:55, 6/9/2020. Reported: 02:28, 6/9/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W