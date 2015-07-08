Below are the Union County arrests for 06-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lakin, Kiana Shalinae
Arrest Date 06/09/2020
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Lakin, Kiana Shalinae (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1225 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2020 12:22.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, J J

Name Sysamouth, Chuckie Lucry
Arrest Date 06/09/2020
Court Case 202003677
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Sysamouth, Chuckie Lucry (A /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1010 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2020 12:43.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Hesse, Veronica
Arrest Date 06-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Hesse, Veronica (W /F/43) Cited on Charge of Child Abuse – Misd (202004174), at Faith Church Rd/dollar Tree, Indian Trail, on 6/9/2020 10:36:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 06-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:26, 6/9/2020 and 00:27, 6/9/2020. Reported: 00:27, 6/9/2020.
Arresting Officer Fisher, S M

Name Butler, Ryan Tevarus
Arrest Date 06/09/2020
Court Case 202003682
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Butler, Ryan Tevarus (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 505 Everette St, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2020 14:39.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Barrett, Corey Scott
Arrest Date 06-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Barrett, Corey Scott (B /M/50) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 5222 Lee Massey Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, between 01:30, 6/9/2020 and 01:55, 6/9/2020. Reported: 02:28, 6/9/2020.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W