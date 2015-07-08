Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-10-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CARRAHER, CRISTA MINETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/16/1973
Height 5.6
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-10 07:55:00
Court Case 5902020220084
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name HUDSON, ANTONIO L
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/26/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-10 16:47:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name CLAY, SOMPIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/1/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-10 08:07:00
Court Case 5902020219766
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HUTCHESON, TAMARA LEEANN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/21/1985
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-10 13:51:00
Court Case 5902019207788
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MARSH, CHARLOTTE EILEEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/28/1965
Height 5.5
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-10 09:00:00
Court Case 5902020212339
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name PEETE-MITCHELL, RICHARD ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/23/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-10 15:07:00
Court Case 5902020220132
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount