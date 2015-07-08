Below are the Union County arrests for 06-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Baker, Thomas Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|06-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Baker, Thomas Dewayne (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at Us 74/miller St, Monroe, on 6/10/2020 1:28:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Baker, Thomas Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|06-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Baker, Thomas Dewayne (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at Us 74/miller St, Monroe, on 6/10/2020 1:29:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|06-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:28, 6/10/2020 and 00:29, 6/10/2020. Reported: 00:29, 6/10/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Gale, Chad Allen
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2020
|Court Case
|202003701
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Gale, Chad Allen (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2020 16:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|06-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], on 02:38, 6/10/2020. Reported: 02:38, 6/10/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Worley, Jessica Jalain
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2020
|Court Case
|202003704
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F) And 2) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F),
|Description
|Worley, Jessica Jalain (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F) and 2) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), at 4500 Hounds Run Dr, Matthews, NC, on 6/10/2020 19:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D