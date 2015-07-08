Below are the Union County arrests for 06-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Baker, Thomas Dewayne
Arrest Date 06-10-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Baker, Thomas Dewayne (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at Us 74/miller St, Monroe, on 6/10/2020 1:28:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Baker, Thomas Dewayne
Arrest Date 06-10-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Baker, Thomas Dewayne (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at Us 74/miller St, Monroe, on 6/10/2020 1:29:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 06-10-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:28, 6/10/2020 and 00:29, 6/10/2020. Reported: 00:29, 6/10/2020.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Gale, Chad Allen
Arrest Date 06/10/2020
Court Case 202003701
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Gale, Chad Allen (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2020 16:29.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
Arrest Date 06-10-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], on 02:38, 6/10/2020. Reported: 02:38, 6/10/2020.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Worley, Jessica Jalain
Arrest Date 06/10/2020
Court Case 202003704
Charge 1) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F) And 2) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F),
Description Worley, Jessica Jalain (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F) and 2) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), at 4500 Hounds Run Dr, Matthews, NC, on 6/10/2020 19:25.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D