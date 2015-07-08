Below are the Union County arrests for 06-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Bennie Ervain
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Smith, Bennie Ervain (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2020 15:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Delepov, Leonid Leonidovich
|Arrest Date
|06-11-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Delepov, Leonid Leonidovich (W /M/29) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3805 Secrest Short Cut Rd/hilton Meadow Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2020 7:50:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Tarlton, Randy Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2020
|Court Case
|202003720
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Tarlton, Randy Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2020 16:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Gonzalez-juarez, Jesus Jesus
|Arrest Date
|06-11-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gonzalez-juarez, Jesus Jesus (H /M/33) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1298 W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2020 1:42:23 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Duffy, Peter Michael
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2020
|Court Case
|202004255
|Charge
|1) Assault By Strangulation (F) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Duffy, Peter Michael (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 3012 Austin Chaney Rd, Wingate, NC, on 6/11/2020 17:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A
|Name
|Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|06-11-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 2347 Abundance Ln, Waxhaw, NC, between 08:30, 6/8/2020 and 07:48, 6/11/2020. Reported: 07:48, 6/11/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B