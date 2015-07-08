Below are the Union County arrests for 06-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Bennie Ervain
Arrest Date 06/11/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Smith, Bennie Ervain (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2020 15:53.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Delepov, Leonid Leonidovich
Arrest Date 06-11-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Delepov, Leonid Leonidovich (W /M/29) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3805 Secrest Short Cut Rd/hilton Meadow Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2020 7:50:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Tarlton, Randy Lee
Arrest Date 06/11/2020
Court Case 202003720
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Tarlton, Randy Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2020 16:37.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Gonzalez-juarez, Jesus Jesus
Arrest Date 06-11-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Gonzalez-juarez, Jesus Jesus (H /M/33) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1298 W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2020 1:42:23 PM.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Duffy, Peter Michael
Arrest Date 06/11/2020
Court Case 202004255
Charge 1) Assault By Strangulation (F) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
Description Duffy, Peter Michael (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 3012 Austin Chaney Rd, Wingate, NC, on 6/11/2020 17:24.
Arresting Officer Spruill, F A

Name Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 06-11-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 2347 Abundance Ln, Waxhaw, NC, between 08:30, 6/8/2020 and 07:48, 6/11/2020. Reported: 07:48, 6/11/2020.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B