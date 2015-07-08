Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HAYES, TYRELL
Arrest Type
DOB 7/1/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-12 08:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LUCAS, NEAL DION
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/8/1966
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-12 07:15:00
Court Case 5902020220271
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name STRICKLAND, JIMARIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/1983
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-12 06:14:00
Court Case 5902019207559
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BAKER, DERRICK
Arrest Type
DOB 4/26/2002
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-12 10:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, TONY R
Arrest Type
DOB 10/11/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 153
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-12 09:47:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HAMMONDS, ANDREA MONIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/7/1976
Height 5.3
Weight 118
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-12 09:55:00
Court Case 5902020220242
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00