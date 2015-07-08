Below are the Union County arrests for 06-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hawkins, Susan Denise
Arrest Date 06/12/2020
Court Case 202004289
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
Description Hawkins, Susan Denise (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 6872 Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 6/12/2020 18:21.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Nelson, Mark
Arrest Date 06/12/2020
Court Case 202003235
Charge Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
Description Nelson, Mark (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 106 S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/12/2020 18:36.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Hylton, Dakota James
Arrest Date 06/12/2020
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Hylton, Dakota James (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 4007 Price Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/12/2020 20:04.
Arresting Officer Gallis, T B

Name Long, Kay Richardson
Arrest Date 06/12/2020
Court Case 202003091
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Long, Kay Richardson (W /F/71) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 211 Bivens St, Wingate, NC, on 6/12/2020 20:50.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Medlin, Diasia Mone
Arrest Date 06/12/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Medlin, Diasia Mone (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/12/2020 21:00.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Martinez, Ismael
Arrest Date 06/12/2020
Court Case 202003753
Charge 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Martinez, Ismael (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 518 Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/12/2020 22:20.
Arresting Officer Helms, S