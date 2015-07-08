Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-13-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILLIAMS, CHEROD ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/18/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-13 02:17:00
Court Case 5902020220333
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GRAHAM, LEANDRE QUINTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/25/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-13 16:34:00
Court Case 5902018244418
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GARRIS, GEORGE LARAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/30/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-13 01:15:00
Court Case 5902020220357
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name WILLIAMS, AYLA MARIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/18/1987
Height 5.0
Weight 95
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-13 17:15:00
Court Case 5902017236080
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BOSWELL, BRADLEY ANTOINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/26/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-13 04:00:00
Court Case 5902020220356
Charge Description LARCENY FROM THE PERSON
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER DWAYNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/26/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-13 02:09:00
Court Case 5902020220358
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00