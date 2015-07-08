Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-13-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, CHEROD ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/18/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-13 02:17:00
|Court Case
|5902020220333
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GRAHAM, LEANDRE QUINTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/25/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-13 16:34:00
|Court Case
|5902018244418
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GARRIS, GEORGE LARAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/30/1976
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-13 01:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020220357
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, AYLA MARIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/18/1987
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|95
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-13 17:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017236080
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BOSWELL, BRADLEY ANTOINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/26/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-13 04:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020220356
|Charge Description
|LARCENY FROM THE PERSON
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER DWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/26/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-13 02:09:00
|Court Case
|5902020220358
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00