Below are the Union County arrests for 06-13-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cook, Destinee Rose
Arrest Date 06/13/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Cook, Destinee Rose (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 2522 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2020 00:04.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Braswell, Jackson Ray
Arrest Date 06/13/2020
Court Case 202004295
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Braswell, Jackson Ray (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 2657 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2020 02:53.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Melton, David Jr.
Arrest Date 06/13/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Melton, David Jr. (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 7613 Potter Rd, Weddington, NC, on 6/13/2020 06:24.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T

Name Bethea, Dondrick Jacquan
Arrest Date 06/13/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Poss Opn Cnt/Cons Alc Psg Area (M),
Description Bethea, Dondrick Jacquan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Poss Opn Cnt/cons Alc Psg Area (M), at 3015 Timber Hollow Dr Apt 212, Charlotte, NC, on 6/13/2020 06:57.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Eddie, Tamika Romaine
Arrest Date 06/13/2020
Court Case 202003756
Charge Carrying Concealed Weapon, M (M),
Description Eddie, Tamika Romaine (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Weapon, M (M), at 300 S Bragg St, Monroe, SC, on 6/13/2020 09:43.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Bennett, Demaris Cortez
Arrest Date 06/13/2020
Court Case 202003610
Charge Possess Stolen Goods (M),
Description Bennett, Demaris Cortez (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (M), at 331 E Morrow Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2020 16:47.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G