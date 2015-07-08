Below are the Union County arrests for 06-13-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cook, Destinee Rose
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Cook, Destinee Rose (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 2522 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2020 00:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Braswell, Jackson Ray
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2020
|Court Case
|202004295
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Braswell, Jackson Ray (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 2657 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2020 02:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Melton, David Jr.
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Melton, David Jr. (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 7613 Potter Rd, Weddington, NC, on 6/13/2020 06:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Bethea, Dondrick Jacquan
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Poss Opn Cnt/Cons Alc Psg Area (M),
|Description
|Bethea, Dondrick Jacquan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Poss Opn Cnt/cons Alc Psg Area (M), at 3015 Timber Hollow Dr Apt 212, Charlotte, NC, on 6/13/2020 06:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Eddie, Tamika Romaine
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2020
|Court Case
|202003756
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Weapon, M (M),
|Description
|Eddie, Tamika Romaine (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Weapon, M (M), at 300 S Bragg St, Monroe, SC, on 6/13/2020 09:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Bennett, Demaris Cortez
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2020
|Court Case
|202003610
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Demaris Cortez (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (M), at 331 E Morrow Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2020 16:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G