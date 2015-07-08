Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-14-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JENKINS, QUINTEN QUAYSHAUN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/14/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-14 03:35:00
Court Case 5902020220440
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MACKIN, NICOLETTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/8/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 169
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-14 10:15:00
Court Case 902019054726
Charge Description H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name WALKER, BRYANT ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/13/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-14 09:35:00
Court Case 5902020210453
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name ANDERSON, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/22/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-14 10:41:00
Court Case 5902020213827
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 16000.00

Name BOYD, YOLANDO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/10/1968
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-14 11:28:00
Court Case 5902020220421
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name MCCARTER, DORIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/4/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-14 11:39:00
Court Case 5902020220449
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount