Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-14-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JENKINS, QUINTEN QUAYSHAUN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/14/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-14 03:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020220440
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MACKIN, NICOLETTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/8/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|169
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-14 10:15:00
|Court Case
|902019054726
|Charge Description
|H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|WALKER, BRYANT ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/13/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-14 09:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020210453
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/22/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-14 10:41:00
|Court Case
|5902020213827
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|16000.00
|Name
|BOYD, YOLANDO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/10/1968
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-14 11:28:00
|Court Case
|5902020220421
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|MCCARTER, DORIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/4/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-14 11:39:00
|Court Case
|5902020220449
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount