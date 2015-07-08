Below are the Union County arrests for 06-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lyons, Corey Monte
Arrest Date 06-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lyons, Corey Monte (B /M/40) Cited on Charge of Trespass – 2nd Deg (202003795), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2020 7:15:41 PM.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Knotts, Brian Kirkpatrick
Arrest Date 06-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Knotts, Brian Kirkpatrick (B /M/45) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev (202003796), at 1621 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2020 7:15:41 PM.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Andrews, Marceil Patrice
Arrest Date 06/14/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Andrews, Marceil Patrice (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 601 N, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2020 00:51.
Arresting Officer Hargis, A L

Name Crawford, Jonathan Tawain
Arrest Date 06/14/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Crawford, Jonathan Tawain (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2900 Pageland Hwy, Pageland, SC, on 6/14/2020 02:01.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Downing, Geraldine Aaron
Arrest Date 06/14/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Downing, Geraldine Aaron (B /F/60) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/14/2020 02:18.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Hancock, Brian Emmanuel
Arrest Date 06/14/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault Govt Official/Emply (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 5) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), 6) Resisting Public Officer (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 8) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Hancock, Brian Emmanuel (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Govt Official/emply (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 5) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), 6) Resisting Public Officer (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 8) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2020 09:53.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M