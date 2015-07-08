Below are the Union County arrests for 06-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lyons, Corey Monte
|Arrest Date
|06-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lyons, Corey Monte (B /M/40) Cited on Charge of Trespass – 2nd Deg (202003795), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2020 7:15:41 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Knotts, Brian Kirkpatrick
|Arrest Date
|06-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Knotts, Brian Kirkpatrick (B /M/45) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev (202003796), at 1621 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2020 7:15:41 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Andrews, Marceil Patrice
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Andrews, Marceil Patrice (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 601 N, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2020 00:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargis, A L
|Name
|Crawford, Jonathan Tawain
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Crawford, Jonathan Tawain (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2900 Pageland Hwy, Pageland, SC, on 6/14/2020 02:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Downing, Geraldine Aaron
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Downing, Geraldine Aaron (B /F/60) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/14/2020 02:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Hancock, Brian Emmanuel
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault Govt Official/Emply (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 5) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), 6) Resisting Public Officer (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 8) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Hancock, Brian Emmanuel (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Govt Official/emply (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 5) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), 6) Resisting Public Officer (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 8) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2020 09:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M