Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-15-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LEWIS, JAHDELL JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/14/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-15 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020220211
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BREWSTER, CHRISAUD DASAUN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/25/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-15 11:58:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CONSOLI, RYAN JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/26/1983
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|380
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-15 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020217866
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|ROBERTSON, JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/17/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-15 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020220444
|Charge Description
|MURDER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HATCHER, DAMONTAE LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/5/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-15 09:29:00
|Court Case
|5902020210997
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|LEGIONS, TEYRON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/30/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-15 11:57:00
|Court Case
|5902020219424
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount