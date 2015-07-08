Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-15-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LEWIS, JAHDELL JERMAINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/14/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-15 07:00:00
Court Case 5902020220211
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BREWSTER, CHRISAUD DASAUN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/25/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-15 11:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CONSOLI, RYAN JOHN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/26/1983
Height 6.3
Weight 380
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-15 10:45:00
Court Case 5902020217866
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name ROBERTSON, JORDAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/17/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-15 10:00:00
Court Case 5902020220444
Charge Description MURDER
Bond Amount

Name HATCHER, DAMONTAE LEWIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/5/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-15 09:29:00
Court Case 5902020210997
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name LEGIONS, TEYRON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/30/1977
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-15 11:57:00
Court Case 5902020219424
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount