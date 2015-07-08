Below are the Union County arrests for 06-15-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rainwater, Brandon David
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2020
|Court Case
|202004357
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Rainwater, Brandon David (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6905 Oxbow Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2020 22:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Gordon, Candice Marie
|Arrest Date
|06-15-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gordon, Candice Marie (W /F/31) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2029 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 03:45, 6/15/2020. Reported: 04:20, 6/15/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Barber, William Henry
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive, M (M),
|Description
|Barber, William Henry (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, M (M), at W Main St, Marshville, NC, on 6/15/2020 02:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Boric, Adis
|Arrest Date
|06-15-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Boric, Adis (W /M/35) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1002 Heather Glen Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 22:15, 6/14/2020 and 06:49, 6/15/2020. Reported: 06:57, 6/15/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D
|Name
|Locklear, Charles Toby Matthew
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
|Description
|Locklear, Charles Toby Matthew (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 1209 Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2020 12:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S A
|Name
|Smith, Martyn David
|Arrest Date
|06-15-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Martyn David (W /M/39) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 10921 Stone Bunker Dr, Matthews, NC, between 22:30, 6/14/2020 and 06:30, 6/15/2020. Reported: 06:58, 6/15/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A