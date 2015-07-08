Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-16-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LITTLE, SHASMAN
Arrest Type
DOB 9/3/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-16 12:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LANEY, FRANCINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/12/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-16 16:05:00
Court Case 5902020220655
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BURBAGE, NEVAEH BEYONCE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/25/2001
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-16 07:55:00
Court Case 5902020213255
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GREGORY, VERNARD ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/22/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-16 17:00:00
Court Case 5902019247391
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HAYES, JIMOTHY
Arrest Type
DOB 1/8/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-16 12:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, HENRY LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/21/1954
Height 5.11
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-16 16:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount