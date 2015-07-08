Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-16-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LITTLE, SHASMAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/3/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-16 12:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LANEY, FRANCINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/12/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-16 16:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020220655
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BURBAGE, NEVAEH BEYONCE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/25/2001
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-16 07:55:00
|Court Case
|5902020213255
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GREGORY, VERNARD ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/22/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-16 17:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019247391
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HAYES, JIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/8/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-16 12:39:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMITH, HENRY LEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/21/1954
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-16 16:49:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount