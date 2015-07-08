Below are the Union County arrests for 06-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Starnes, Christian Loyd
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2020
|Court Case
|202004379
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Starnes, Christian Loyd (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4799 Crestwood Dr/s Potter Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 6/16/2020 16:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Doss, Anson Lee
|Arrest Date
|06-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Doss, Anson Lee (W /M/49) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 201 Wilkes Dr, Monroe, NC, between 15:30, 6/15/2020 and 06:47, 6/16/2020. Reported: 06:47, 6/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Nesbit, Randy Dillon Reid
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2020
|Court Case
|202003874
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
|Description
|Nesbit, Randy Dillon Reid (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 1512 Miller St, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2020 21:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|Hadley, Angelek Rene
|Arrest Date
|06-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hadley, Angelek Rene (B /F/37) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2645 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, between 19:53, 6/15/2020 and 06:53, 6/16/2020. Reported: 06:53, 6/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Garris, Brittany Marie
|Arrest Date
|06-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Garris, Brittany Marie (W /F/30) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at U Turn/woodbrook Ln, NC, on 6/16/2020 12:46:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Griffin, Luann Plyler
|Arrest Date
|06-16-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Griffin, Luann Plyler (W /F/64) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2641 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 6/15/2020 and 06:53, 6/16/2020. Reported: 06:53, 6/16/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R