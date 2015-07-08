Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-17-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/14/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-17 00:24:00
|Court Case
|5902020220493
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RABOUIN, SEAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/6/1999
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-17 13:35:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARBLE, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/17/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-17 16:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020009379
|Charge Description
|OTHER – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|200000.00
|Name
|SALMERON, ANGEL ANDRES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/16/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-17 00:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020220714
|Charge Description
|POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PIGOTT, ROBERT LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/12/1993
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-17 08:44:00
|Court Case
|5902020204239
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NATT, MIA TYREE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/25/1995
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-17 15:13:00
|Court Case
|5902020217308
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00