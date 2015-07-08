Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-17-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HERNANDEZ, DAVID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-17 00:24:00
Court Case 5902020220493
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RABOUIN, SEAN
Arrest Type
DOB 6/6/1999
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-17 13:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MARBLE, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/17/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-17 16:26:00
Court Case 5902020009379
Charge Description OTHER – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 200000.00

Name SALMERON, ANGEL ANDRES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/16/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-17 00:15:00
Court Case 5902020220714
Charge Description POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount

Name PIGOTT, ROBERT LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/12/1993
Height 6.3
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-17 08:44:00
Court Case 5902020204239
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name NATT, MIA TYREE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/25/1995
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-17 15:13:00
Court Case 5902020217308
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount 5000.00