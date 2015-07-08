Below are the Union County arrests for 06-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ham, Karry Junior
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2020
|Court Case
|202003899
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Ham, Karry Junior (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2020 23:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Topp, Joseph Shane
|Arrest Date
|06-17-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Topp, Joseph Shane (W /M/44) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 1820 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 6/17/2020 and 13:58, 6/17/2020. Reported: 13:58, 6/17/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|Bryant, Amanda Lynette
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2020
|Court Case
|202003901
|Charge
|Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Bryant, Amanda Lynette (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Financial Card Theft (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2020 23:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Scuro, Nicholas Joseph
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2020
|Court Case
|202003880
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Dv Protective Order Violation (M),
|Description
|Scuro, Nicholas Joseph (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Dv Protective Order Violation (M), at 4102 W Roosevelt Blv, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2020 07:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Scuro, Nicholas Joseph
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2020
|Court Case
|202003679
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Dv Protective Order Violation (M),
|Description
|Scuro, Nicholas Joseph (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Dv Protective Order Violation (M), at 4102 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2020 08:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Dunbar, Alexander Dorrell
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2020
|Court Case
|202003884
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Dunbar, Alexander Dorrell (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1217 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2020 11:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M