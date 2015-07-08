Below are the Union County arrests for 06-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ham, Karry Junior
Arrest Date 06/17/2020
Court Case 202003899
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Ham, Karry Junior (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2020 23:08.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Topp, Joseph Shane
Arrest Date 06-17-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Topp, Joseph Shane (W /M/44) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 1820 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 6/17/2020 and 13:58, 6/17/2020. Reported: 13:58, 6/17/2020.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name Bryant, Amanda Lynette
Arrest Date 06/17/2020
Court Case 202003901
Charge Financial Card Theft (F),
Description Bryant, Amanda Lynette (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Financial Card Theft (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2020 23:32.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Scuro, Nicholas Joseph
Arrest Date 06/17/2020
Court Case 202003880
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Dv Protective Order Violation (M),
Description Scuro, Nicholas Joseph (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Dv Protective Order Violation (M), at 4102 W Roosevelt Blv, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2020 07:31.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Scuro, Nicholas Joseph
Arrest Date 06/17/2020
Court Case 202003679
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Dv Protective Order Violation (M),
Description Scuro, Nicholas Joseph (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Dv Protective Order Violation (M), at 4102 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2020 08:34.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Dunbar, Alexander Dorrell
Arrest Date 06/17/2020
Court Case 202003884
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Dunbar, Alexander Dorrell (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1217 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2020 11:56.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M