Below are the Union County arrests for 06-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Davy, Andrew James
Arrest Date 06/18/2020
Court Case 202003725
Charge 1) Second Deg Sex Exploit Minor (F), 2) Third Deg Sex Exploit Minor (F), And 3) Third Deg Sex Exploit Minor (F),
Description Davy, Andrew James (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Second Deg Sex Exploit Minor (F), 2) Third Deg Sex Exploit Minor (F), and 3) Third Deg Sex Exploit Minor (F), at 3208 Woodlands Creek Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2020 09:08.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Scango, Richard Lee
Arrest Date 06-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Scango, Richard Lee (W /M/61) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 6508 Mimosa St, Lake Park, NC, between 01:07, 6/18/2020 and 07:08, 6/18/2020. Reported: 07:08, 6/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Ospina, Luis Fernando
Arrest Date 06/18/2020
Court Case 202003736
Charge Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Ospina, Luis Fernando (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 4508 Sandtyn Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/18/2020 11:19.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Gorton, Donna Jean
Arrest Date 06-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Gorton, Donna Jean (W /F/69) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 3910 Grace Ct, Lake Park, NC, between 17:00, 6/17/2020 and 08:26, 6/18/2020. Reported: 08:26, 6/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R

Name Reid, Kendrick Damontez
Arrest Date 06/18/2020
Court Case 202003902
Charge 1) First Degree Murder (F), 2) Discharge Weapon Occupied Prop (F) And 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F),
Description Reid, Kendrick Damontez (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) First Degree Murder (F), 2) Discharge Weapon Occupied Prop (F) and 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), at 319 Goodale Rd, Chesterfield, NC, on 6/18/2020 13:52.
Arresting Officer Crump, J

Name Ledo, Lourival De Oliveira
Arrest Date 06-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Ledo, Lourival De Oliveira (W /M/43) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 4919 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 17:00, 6/6/2020 and 09:28, 6/18/2020. Reported: 09:28, 6/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R