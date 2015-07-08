Below are the Union County arrests for 06-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Davy, Andrew James
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2020
|Court Case
|202003725
|Charge
|1) Second Deg Sex Exploit Minor (F), 2) Third Deg Sex Exploit Minor (F), And 3) Third Deg Sex Exploit Minor (F),
|Description
|Davy, Andrew James (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Second Deg Sex Exploit Minor (F), 2) Third Deg Sex Exploit Minor (F), and 3) Third Deg Sex Exploit Minor (F), at 3208 Woodlands Creek Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2020 09:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Scango, Richard Lee
|Arrest Date
|06-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Scango, Richard Lee (W /M/61) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 6508 Mimosa St, Lake Park, NC, between 01:07, 6/18/2020 and 07:08, 6/18/2020. Reported: 07:08, 6/18/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Ospina, Luis Fernando
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2020
|Court Case
|202003736
|Charge
|Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Ospina, Luis Fernando (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 4508 Sandtyn Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/18/2020 11:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Gorton, Donna Jean
|Arrest Date
|06-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gorton, Donna Jean (W /F/69) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 3910 Grace Ct, Lake Park, NC, between 17:00, 6/17/2020 and 08:26, 6/18/2020. Reported: 08:26, 6/18/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|Reid, Kendrick Damontez
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2020
|Court Case
|202003902
|Charge
|1) First Degree Murder (F), 2) Discharge Weapon Occupied Prop (F) And 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F),
|Description
|Reid, Kendrick Damontez (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) First Degree Murder (F), 2) Discharge Weapon Occupied Prop (F) and 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), at 319 Goodale Rd, Chesterfield, NC, on 6/18/2020 13:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Crump, J
|Name
|Ledo, Lourival De Oliveira
|Arrest Date
|06-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ledo, Lourival De Oliveira (W /M/43) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 4919 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 17:00, 6/6/2020 and 09:28, 6/18/2020. Reported: 09:28, 6/18/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R