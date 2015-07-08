Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CLARY, KHARI I
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/21/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-19 07:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name WOLFE, KELLIE ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/18/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-19 14:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name DONALDSON, JORDAN ALLEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/17/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-19 04:00:00
Court Case 5902020221098
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CORBETT, WESLEY EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/23/1969
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-19 14:59:00
Court Case 5902019225620
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name BARNES, DEQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/9/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-19 07:30:00
Court Case 5902020221070
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MORRISON, CHARLTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/13/1981
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-19 14:00:00
Court Case 5902020221154
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount