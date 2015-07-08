Below are the Union County arrests for 06-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|King, Miriam Rebecca
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor, M (M),
|Description
|King, Miriam Rebecca (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor, M (M), at 2700 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/19/2020 22:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Hubbard, K N
|Name
|Wilson, Lucas Robert
|Arrest Date
|06-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wilson, Lucas Robert (W /M/40) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 203 Alderney Ct, Weddington, NC, between 00:00, 6/19/2020 and 11:07, 6/19/2020. Reported: 11:07, 6/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Dodd, S P
|Name
|Page, Christopher Michael
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2020
|Court Case
|202003964
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Page, Christopher Michael (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1004 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2020 22:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Stalking
|Arrest Date
|06-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Stalking (C), at [Address], between 11:11, 6/19/2020 and 11:12, 6/19/2020. Reported: 11:12, 6/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Joyner, Larry Buchannon
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Joyner, Larry Buchannon (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2020 01:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargis, A L
|Name
|Yih, Madeline Frances
|Arrest Date
|06-19-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Yih, Madeline Frances (W /F/24) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 601 Cottonfield Cir, Weddington, NC, between 00:00, 6/19/2020 and 07:00, 6/19/2020. Reported: 11:29, 6/19/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A