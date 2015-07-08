Below are the Union County arrests for 06-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name King, Miriam Rebecca
Arrest Date 06/19/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor, M (M),
Description King, Miriam Rebecca (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor, M (M), at 2700 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/19/2020 22:26.
Arresting Officer Hubbard, K N

Name Wilson, Lucas Robert
Arrest Date 06-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Wilson, Lucas Robert (W /M/40) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 203 Alderney Ct, Weddington, NC, between 00:00, 6/19/2020 and 11:07, 6/19/2020. Reported: 11:07, 6/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Dodd, S P

Name Page, Christopher Michael
Arrest Date 06/19/2020
Court Case 202003964
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Page, Christopher Michael (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1004 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2020 22:27.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Stalking
Arrest Date 06-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Stalking (C), at [Address], between 11:11, 6/19/2020 and 11:12, 6/19/2020. Reported: 11:12, 6/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Joyner, Larry Buchannon
Arrest Date 06/19/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Joyner, Larry Buchannon (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2020 01:26.
Arresting Officer Hargis, A L

Name Yih, Madeline Frances
Arrest Date 06-19-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Yih, Madeline Frances (W /F/24) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 601 Cottonfield Cir, Weddington, NC, between 00:00, 6/19/2020 and 07:00, 6/19/2020. Reported: 11:29, 6/19/2020.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A