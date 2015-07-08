Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-20-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|THORNTON, SHABAZZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/4/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-20 06:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020221227
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, DEONTAE MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/6/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-20 05:03:00
|Court Case
|5902020221236
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, JALISHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/29/1992
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-20 05:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020221229
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LAMPLAIN, DAMAR DARNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/24/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-20 08:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018023291
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RANKIN, EVA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/20/1976
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|204
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-20 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020217436
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FEWELL, RONMORZEHIA ELISA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/9/1992
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-20 08:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020221243
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00