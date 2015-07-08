Below are the Union County arrests for 06-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Keziah, Bryant Keith
Arrest Date 06/20/2020
Court Case 202000421
Charge Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Keziah, Bryant Keith (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 315 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/20/2020 13:55.
Arresting Officer Hood, L

Name Morales, Elizabeth
Arrest Date 06/20/2020
Court Case 202000529
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Morales, Elizabeth (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 601 E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/20/2020 16:30.
Arresting Officer Liles, A

Name Jordan, Octavious Irene
Arrest Date 06/20/2020
Court Case 202003988
Charge Fail To Appear (Wn/Lq/Mxbv <21), M (M),
Description Jordan, Octavious Irene (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (wn/lq/mxbv <21), M (M), at 199 E Hudson St/s Beasley St, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2020 20:48.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D

Name Butler, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 06/20/2020
Court Case 202003962
Charge 1) Habitual Felons (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Felons (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2020 22:09.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Melton, Stephen Allen
Arrest Date 06/20/2020
Court Case 202003967
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Melton, Stephen Allen (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 407 Brookgreen Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2020 00:05.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Hernandez, Felipe Bello
Arrest Date 06/20/2020
Court Case 202003968
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hernandez, Felipe Bello (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1100 Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2020 01:18.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J