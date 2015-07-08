Below are the Union County arrests for 06-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Keziah, Bryant Keith
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2020
|Court Case
|202000421
|Charge
|Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Keziah, Bryant Keith (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 315 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/20/2020 13:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L
|Name
|Morales, Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2020
|Court Case
|202000529
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Morales, Elizabeth (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 601 E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/20/2020 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Liles, A
|Name
|Jordan, Octavious Irene
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2020
|Court Case
|202003988
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Wn/Lq/Mxbv <21), M (M),
|Description
|Jordan, Octavious Irene (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (wn/lq/mxbv <21), M (M), at 199 E Hudson St/s Beasley St, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2020 20:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D
|Name
|Butler, Thomas Christopher
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2020
|Court Case
|202003962
|Charge
|1) Habitual Felons (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Felons (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2020 22:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Melton, Stephen Allen
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2020
|Court Case
|202003967
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Melton, Stephen Allen (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 407 Brookgreen Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2020 00:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Hernandez, Felipe Bello
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2020
|Court Case
|202003968
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Felipe Bello (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1100 Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2020 01:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J