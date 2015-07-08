Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-21-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JOHNSON, DARYL SHAWN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/17/1974
Height 5.9
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-21 08:12:00
Court Case 5902020221319
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name GLOVER, LAWRENCE ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/4/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-21 09:41:00
Court Case 9102019201996
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount

Name MOSES, RAYVONNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-21 10:35:00
Court Case 5902020208315
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 9000.00

Name LOPEZ, OLIVER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/9/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 236
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-21 13:51:00
Court Case 5902020221324
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name TURNER, HASSAN TERRELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/19/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-21 13:41:00
Court Case 5902020221305
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name CALDWELL, ANESIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/1/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-21 16:00:00
Court Case 5902019228680
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 4000.00