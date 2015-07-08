Description

Stewart, Joshua Franklin (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Attempt To Escape From Jail (M), 3) Pwimsd Sch Iv Cs (M), 4) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2020 16:00.