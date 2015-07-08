Below are the Union County arrests for 06-21-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Piercy, Charles Scott
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2020
|Court Case
|202000421
|Charge
|Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Piercy, Charles Scott (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 409 White Oak Ln, Stallings, NC, on 6/21/2020 11:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L
|Name
|King, Miriam Rebecca
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2020
|Court Case
|202000421
|Charge
|Conspire Commit Fel Larceny (F),
|Description
|King, Miriam Rebecca (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Conspire Commit Fel Larceny (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2020 11:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Parks, Ricky Lewis
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Parks, Ricky Lewis (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 1590 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2020 15:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Parks, Ricky Lewis
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2020
|Court Case
|202004001
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Parks, Ricky Lewis (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1590 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2020 15:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Stewart, Joshua Franklin
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Attempt To Escape From Jail (M), 3) Pwimsd Sch Iv Cs (M), 4) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Joshua Franklin (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Attempt To Escape From Jail (M), 3) Pwimsd Sch Iv Cs (M), 4) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2020 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Wolfe, Tonya Bass
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Wolfe, Tonya Bass (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2020 16:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Panek, Z R