Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-22-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name RICE, MARSHALL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/30/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-22 11:25:00
Court Case 5902020218507
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JACKSON, ASHANTI J
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/30/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-22 12:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name PRINCE, MICHAEL LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/7/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-22 10:43:00
Court Case 5902020221211
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name OLSON, MACKENZIE ROSE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/21/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-22 13:00:00
Court Case 5902020220516
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name DRAYTON, MARK ANTAWANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/17/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-22 14:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name EDGE, ALVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/27/1978
Height 6.3
Weight 227
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-22 15:41:00
Court Case 5902020220586
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount