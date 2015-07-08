Below are the Union County arrests for 06-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Roberts, De`arius Tyquan
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2020
|Court Case
|202004237
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Larceny-Felony (F), 4) Larceny-Felony (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Roberts, De`arius Tyquan (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Larceny-felony (F), 4) Larceny-felony (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2307 Jacobs Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/22/2020 12:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Knotts, Irea Nilvilaye Chamb
|Arrest Date
|06-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Knotts, Irea Nilvilaye Chamb (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/temple St, Monroe, on 6/22/2020 12:08:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Knotts, Irea Nilvilaye Chamb
|Arrest Date
|06-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Knotts, Irea Nilvilaye Chamb (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of Aggressive Driving, at Us 74/temple St, Monroe, on 6/22/2020 12:09:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Jones, Lawrence Darnel
|Arrest Date
|06-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jones, Lawrence Darnel (B /M/40) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/temple St, Monroe, on 6/22/2020 12:54:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Angle, Thomas Aaron
|Arrest Date
|06-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Angle, Thomas Aaron (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/miller St, Monroe, on 6/22/2020 3:39:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Cole, Saduchess Shana
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Cole, Saduchess Shana (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation, F (F), at 101 W Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 6/22/2020 16:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E