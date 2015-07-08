Below are the Union County arrests for 06-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Roberts, De`arius Tyquan
Arrest Date 06/22/2020
Court Case 202004237
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Larceny-Felony (F), 4) Larceny-Felony (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Roberts, De`arius Tyquan (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Larceny-felony (F), 4) Larceny-felony (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 6) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2307 Jacobs Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/22/2020 12:12.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Knotts, Irea Nilvilaye Chamb
Arrest Date 06-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Knotts, Irea Nilvilaye Chamb (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/temple St, Monroe, on 6/22/2020 12:08:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Knotts, Irea Nilvilaye Chamb
Arrest Date 06-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Knotts, Irea Nilvilaye Chamb (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of Aggressive Driving, at Us 74/temple St, Monroe, on 6/22/2020 12:09:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Jones, Lawrence Darnel
Arrest Date 06-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Jones, Lawrence Darnel (B /M/40) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/temple St, Monroe, on 6/22/2020 12:54:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Angle, Thomas Aaron
Arrest Date 06-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Angle, Thomas Aaron (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/miller St, Monroe, on 6/22/2020 3:39:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Cole, Saduchess Shana
Arrest Date 06/22/2020
Court Case
Charge Felony Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Cole, Saduchess Shana (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation, F (F), at 101 W Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 6/22/2020 16:14.
Arresting Officer Pedersen, J E