Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-23-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name STEWART, JUNISHA SHAUNTIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/10/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-23 01:34:00
Court Case 5902020221466
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name MAYES, BRIAN BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/4/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-23 12:45:00
Court Case 5902020219294
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name HOWARD, ALAYSHIA MONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/2002
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-23 17:20:00
Court Case 5902019227837
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name WALLACE, IKEYA RAKELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/1/1997
Height 5.4
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-23 02:20:00
Court Case 5902020213617
Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name SANDERS, ANTHONY DALE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/25/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-23 12:02:00
Court Case 5902020221505
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name ROBINSON, RICKIONNA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/31/2001
Height 5.5
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2020-06-23 16:38:00
Court Case 5902020221530
Charge Description POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount