Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-23-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STEWART, JUNISHA SHAUNTIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/10/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-23 01:34:00
|Court Case
|5902020221466
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MAYES, BRIAN BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/4/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-23 12:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020219294
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|HOWARD, ALAYSHIA MONE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/21/2002
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-23 17:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019227837
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|WALLACE, IKEYA RAKELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/1/1997
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-23 02:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020213617
|Charge Description
|ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|SANDERS, ANTHONY DALE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/25/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-23 12:02:00
|Court Case
|5902020221505
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, RICKIONNA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/31/2001
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-06-23 16:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020221530
|Charge Description
|POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount